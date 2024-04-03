Letter: Recreational marijuana not in interest of keiki

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Marijuana use for medicinal purposes has merit, but recreational use is harmful for our keiki. It is a gateway drug to harder substance abuse and addiction. Read more

Marijuana use for medicinal purposes has merit, but recreational use is harmful for our keiki. It is a gateway drug to harder substance abuse and addiction. Addiction is a painful disease that destroys families and relationships.

Thousands of kamaaina are already struggling with addiction, mental health issues, homelessness, high cost of living and more. We have done an abysmal job of protecting our keiki. We expose them to violence, sexual content and mature subjects that they haven’t the experience, maturity, coping mechanisms or understanding to handle.

Legalization for recreational marijuana use panders to a few who want to make a profit while placing another hurdle in front of our youth to become competent, resilient individuals with integrity and hope for the future.

Our elected officials need to take a stand for the people of Hawaii, especially our keiki, and not special interest groups.

Lynn Uehara

Manoa

