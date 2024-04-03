Off the news: Merrie Monarch Festival starts Thursday

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Readers of USA Today now know what many in Hawaii already thought: The Merrie Monarch Festival is the nation’s top cultural festival. Read more

The annual Hilo festival was voted No. 1 by readers, besting other Top 10 notables such as the Albuquerque (N.M.) International Balloon Fiesta (No. 8) and the San Francisco Chinese New Year Festival & Parade (No. 6). Oh, and the Aloha Festivals, at No. 9.

Named for King David Kalakaua, the Merrie Monarch Festival honors Hawaii’s culture and arts, highlighted by a spectacular three-day hula competition. That competition starts Thursday — and while in-person tickets are long gone, see it on TV or via livestream.