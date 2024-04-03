comscore Hawaii bill to legalize recreational marijuana stalls | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii bill to legalize recreational marijuana stalls

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.

The latest effort to legalize recreational marijuana for adults appears dead once again after House Finance Chair Kyle Yamashita declined to hold a vote on Senate Bill 3335. Read more

