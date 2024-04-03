comscore Guilty plea expected in pandemic benefits theft case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Guilty plea expected in pandemic benefits theft case

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A 54-year-old Kunia woman is expected to plead guilty today to federal charges that she stole $52,270 from a pandemic unemployment insurance program using other people’s identities. Read more

