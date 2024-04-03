comscore Kokua Line: Can I walk into DMV on a Saturday? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Can I walk into DMV on a Saturday?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:50 p.m.

Question: When the DMV is open on a Saturday, must I have an appointment or can I walk in? I am the caregiver for both my parents and it’s very difficult to make an appointment for anything because I never know what family emergency will arise. But I do need to renew my driver’s license. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Nicolas Rodier and Norman Chan

Scroll Up