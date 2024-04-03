comscore LGBTQ+ support push for same-sex marriage bill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

LGBTQ+ support push for same-sex marriage bill

  • By Victoria Budiono vbudiono@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:51 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM <strong>“I don’t think there’s ever been a social movement where there’s been such a dramatic change in public opinion in such a short period of time.”</strong> <strong>Dan Foley</strong> <em>Retired associate judge, Hawaii Intermediate Court of Appeals</em>

House Bill 2802, which calls for a state constitutional amendment to repeal the Legislature’s authority to limit marriage to opposite-sex couples, remains alive as advocates worry about a conservative-­leaning U.S. Supreme Court possibly overturning same-sex marriages across the country. Read more

