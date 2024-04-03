Hawaii News On the Move: Nicolas Rodier and Norman Chan Today Updated 12:04 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Norman ChanNicolas Rodier Hawaii Gas has named Nicolas Rodier executive director of clean energy and innovation. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii Gas has named Nicolas Rodier executive director of clean energy and innovation. Rodier was previously at SSE Renewables based in the United Kingdom and Ireland, with experience including director of operations at Climate Adaptive Infrastructure and an executive role at Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. Tori Richard Ltd. has promoted Norman Chan to chief financial officer from controller. Chan joined the company in June 2022 with more than 30 years experience, was previously financial controller at The Pacific Club and held numerous senior positions including at Global Corporate Development and Colliers International, where he served as director of finance USA. ——— Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com. Previous Story Honolulu police officer shortage imperils public safety, union says