On the Move: Nicolas Rodier and Norman Chan

Hawaii Gas has named Nicolas Rodier executive director of clean energy and innovation. Rodier was previously at SSE Renewables based in the United Kingdom and Ireland, with experience including director of operations at Climate Adaptive Infrastructure and an executive role at Macquarie Infrastructure Corp.

Tori Richard Ltd. has promoted Norman Chan to chief financial officer from controller. Chan joined the company in June 2022 with more than 30 years experience, was previously financial controller at The Pacific Club and held numerous senior positions including at Global Corporate Development and Colliers International, where he served as director of finance USA.

