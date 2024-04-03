UH Hilo’s Sales claims pitching honor

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Hilo left-hander Chloe Sales on Monday was named the PacWest Softball Pitcher of the Week. Read more

Sales, a Campbell graduate, recorded two victories during a four-game sweep of Academy of Art. The senior pitched a complete game in a 6-1 win, then came out of the bullpen in a 4-1 victory. Sales allowed seven hits, one earned run and struck out five.

She improved to 3-5 and lowered her ERA to 2.02.

Biola’s Kennadie Tsue, an ‘Iolani graduate, was named PacWest Player of the Week.

The freshman went 7-for-10 with three doubles and scored five runs in a series against Chaminade.

UH men’s golfers finish 22nd in Wyoming

The Hawaii men’s golf team finished at 24-over 888 on Tuesday and placed 22nd among 23 teams at the Wyoming Cowboy Classic in Maricopa, Ariz.

Grand Canyon won with an 833 at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club’s Desert Course. UNLV was second at 835 and Iowa State came in third with an 836.

The Rainbow Warriors’ top golfer was Blaze Akana, who finished tied for 31st at 3-under 213.

UNLV’s Yuki Moriyama won with a 199.