Hawaii Grown Notes: Baseball, Golf, Swimming and Diving

  • By Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Alohi Arecchi (Damien), St. Martin’s: Drove in three runs on two hits in a 6-1 victory over Pacific Lutheran. Hitting second in the order, he drove in Hunter Sasaki (Leilehua) twice after the former Mule walked twice, was hit by a pitch and scored three times. Arecchi, who is hitting .176, had his first multiple-hit game since Feb. 10. Read more

