Hawaii Grown Notes: Baseball, Golf, Swimming and Diving

Alohi Arecchi (Damien), St. Martin’s: Drove in three runs on two hits in a 6-1 victory over Pacific Lutheran. Hitting second in the order, he drove in Hunter Sasaki (Leilehua) twice after the former Mule walked twice, was hit by a pitch and scored three times. Arecchi, who is hitting .176, had his first multiple-hit game since Feb. 10. Read more

BASEBALL

>> Aiva Arquette (Saint Louis), Washington: Doubled his season home run total with three in a series win over Washington State, driving in six runs and scoring four. The sophomore also drew two walks, he leads the team in batting average (.310), on base percentage (.381) and slugging percentage (.586).

>> Kennedy Hara (Mid-Pacific), Colorado Mesa: Was an on base machine in a sweep of Regis with five hits and five walks to lead to seven runs scored and five RBIs. The sophomore is hitting .352 with a .463 on base percentage in 54 at-bats this season.

>> Dylan Kurahashi-Choy (Kailua), Pittsburg State: Scored 10 runs in four games against Northeastern State, thanks to seven hits and six walks. He leads the team with a .387 batting average and is fifth in his conference.

>> Caleb Lomavita (Saint Louis), California: Collected seven hits in a series sweep at the hands of Arizona State, including his first four-hit game of the season. He hit a home run in the first game, his 11th of the year, and drove in a run in each contest. Lomavita leads the Pac-12 with 36 RBIs, is second in home runs and ninth in batting average (.364).

>> Kodey Shojinaga (Mid-Pacific), Kansas: Had five hits in a sweep of Brigham Young, including his fourth home run in the second game. The freshman is second in the team with a .330 batting average and leads in double with 10.

>> Baba Varner (Baldwin), Central Washington: Had successive three-hit games against Northwest Nazarene for the first time in his career. He scored six runs, at least one in each game of the four-game set, and drove in two. He is hitting .381 in his senior season after posting a .278 mark last year.

WOMEN’S GOLF

>> Myah McDonald (Mid-Pacific), New Mexico: Led the Lobos with a 30th place finish at the Ping/ASU Invitational, shooting a 69 in the first round and following up with a 73 and 75. It was her third sub-70 round of the year and second in a row.

MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

>> Jaek Horner (Kamehameha), Utah: Achieved All-American status for the second time, and first in an individual event, taking 11th place in the 100 breaststroke at the NCAA Championships. He swam a 51.87 clocking in the prelims and then picked up five spots in the final with a time of 51.35. He wrapped up his collegiate career the next day with a 27th place finish in the 200. He holds program records in both events and three relays.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

>> Julia Visaya (‘Iolani), San Francisco: Was the bright spot for the Dons in a 4-1 loss to No. 17 UCLA, sweeping Bruins starter Mia Jovic 6-4, 6-1 at the No. 6 singles spot for San Francisco’s only point. The freshman is 5-5 this season, the only woman on her team without a losing record.

MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Connor Malinger (Hawaii Baptist), Lehigh: Debuted in the 3000 steeplechase at the Monmouth Open, taking sixth place and nearly cracking 10 minutes with a time of 10:00.68. It was his second time trying the event, he did not finish the first time he attempted it at the Lehigh Games a year ago.

>> Joshua Sanders (Moanalua), Sacred Heart: Helped the Pioneers win the 4×100-meter relay at the Black and Gold Invitational, leading off the race for a time of 42.39 seconds. The freshman also scored points by finishing seventh in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.36 seconds and 22nd in the long jump at 18 feet, 10 1/2 inches.

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Tatum Moku (Kamehameha), Washington State: Was the only person to clear 12 feet, 11 inches in the pole vault at the Stanford Invitational, just missing out on a spot in the program’s career top 10.

WATER POLO

>> Jacsen Donohue (Baldwin), California Lutheran: Had three goals, including one in overtime, and two assists in an 11-9 win over Whittier. Jacqueline Brandon (Kamehameha-Maui) scored her lone goal of the match to tie it to begin the fourth quarter. Brandon had another goal two days later in a 7-4 win over Occidental, the first time all year she has scored in successive matches.

SOFTBALL

>> Ailana Agbayani (‘Iolani), Brigham Young: Rapped out seven hits in four games, running her hitting streak to nine. She scored seven runs and drove in four, one in each game and drew a walk in each of the last three. She took the circle in relief in the last two games, earning her second victory in one of them. Keila Kamoku (Kamehameha) had eight RBIs in the four games on four hits, two of them home runs.

>> Primrose Aholelei (Kaiser), Texas A&M Corpus Christi: Beat Houston Christian twice over the weekend, shutting out the Huskies 7-0 on two hits and then allowing two runs but beating them 3-2. She threw 211 pitches in the 14 innings and has 37 complete games in her career. She is currently second in the nation with 135 strikeouts, behind only Nijaree Canady of Stanford.

>> Lorraine Alo (Campbell), Portland State: Pounded out seven hits in a three-game sweep of Idaho State capped off with her second homer of the season in the final game. She scored four runs, drove in four and ran her hitting streak to seven games and has had multiple hits in four straight.

>> Joie Baker (Mililani), Western Washington: Threw nine innings in two wins over St. Martin’s, allowing only one run and running her record to 9-1 while lowering her earned run average to 2.00. She is 6-0 this month and her team has won her last seven starts.

>> Liana Heshiki (Punahou), Southern Nazarene: Had five hits in a sweep of Southwestern Oklahoma, including home runs in both games of a doubleheader with seven RBIs. The junior now has as many homers this year (4) as she had in her first two seasons combined.

>> Lovey Kepa’a (Leilehua), Grand Canyon: Hit dingers in back-to-back wins over Utah Tech, both solo shots, to help the Antelopes run their winning streak to five. The junior is only hitting .167 this season, but five of her 12 hits have been home runs.

>> Maya Matsubara (Punahou), Colorado State: The senior had the first four-hit day of her career in a 7-6 loss to San Diego State, driving in two runs with a triple. She went 2-for-3 in the final game of the series, another loss, to raise her batting average to .404.

>> Kannadie Tsue (‘Iolani), Biola: Banged out seven hits in a three-game series win over Chaminade, scoring five runs and raising her batting average from .281 to 338.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> DiAeris McRaven (Moanalua), Long Beach State: Buried a season-high seven kills in a sweep of UC San Diego, then came back with six kills in another sweep the next night. He was in on 11 blocks in the six sets.

>> Jon Stanley (Kaiser), Brigham Young: Hit .394 in two sweeps of Concordia Irvine, collecting 13 kills with only one error. He had six digs in the second match, his most in two years. Kupono Browne (‘Iolani) had 21 kills, 16 digs and four blocks in the sweeps.

>> Cade Trujillo (Kamehameha), Sacred Heart: Dished out a career-high 24 assists and added four digs in a sweep of Misericordia then added 23 in a 3-1 win over Stevenson later that day. He is still a part-time player, but the Pioneers have won three in a row with him on the floor.