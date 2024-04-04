Letter: Property tax assessments gin up housing inequity

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Property tax assessments make it unreasonable to own a piece of the rock. Taxes are not fair and equitable. Read more

Property tax assessments make it unreasonable to own a piece of the rock. Taxes are not fair and equitable.

For example, Pua Ting’s small grass shack should be taxed at the same rate as Phil T. Rich’s mega, multilevel grass shack. Why does Ting pay more than Rich? Ting is paying at a higher tax level per square foot than Rich, resulting in inflated real estate market values that are unfair and inequitable. This is a reason locals cannot afford to purchase a home in Hawaii.

The policies enacted by Democrats enable this inflation and are causing locals to leave.

Dexter Yuen

Aiea

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter