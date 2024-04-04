Editorial | Letters Letter: Property tax assessments gin up housing inequity Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Property tax assessments make it unreasonable to own a piece of the rock. Taxes are not fair and equitable. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Property tax assessments make it unreasonable to own a piece of the rock. Taxes are not fair and equitable. For example, Pua Ting’s small grass shack should be taxed at the same rate as Phil T. Rich’s mega, multilevel grass shack. Why does Ting pay more than Rich? Ting is paying at a higher tax level per square foot than Rich, resulting in inflated real estate market values that are unfair and inequitable. This is a reason locals cannot afford to purchase a home in Hawaii. The policies enacted by Democrats enable this inflation and are causing locals to leave. Dexter Yuen Aiea EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Bill to grow rental supply is flawed