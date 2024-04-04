comscore 2 Hawaii air carriers compete for subsidized Lanai service | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

2 Hawaii air carriers compete for subsidized Lanai service

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:58 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / 2012 One or more air carriers have served Lanai’s essential air service program since 1983 without federal subsidies. A passenger boards a Mokulele aircraft bound for Lanai from Honolulu.

The U.S. Department of Transportation issued a request for community comments Wednesday, while confirming receipt of proposals from Mokulele Airlines and Pacific Air Charters Inc. Read more

