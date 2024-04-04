comscore Marijuana decriminalization bill runs into opposition, remains alive | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Marijuana decriminalization bill runs into opposition, remains alive

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:57 a.m.

While the push to legalize recreational marijuana again appears dead at the state Legislature, a bill remains alive that one lawmaker said would “essentially” have the same effect by allowing a citation and fine of only $25 for having up to 2 ounces of cannabis — or 100 to 120 joints. Read more

On the Move: Calvin Matsushima

