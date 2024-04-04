comscore On the Move: Calvin Matsushima | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

On the Move: Calvin Matsushima

  • Today
  • Updated 12:04 a.m.
  • Calvin Matsushima

    Calvin Matsushima

Atlas Insurance Agency has hired Calvin Matsushima as account executive for its commercial lines sales units. Read more

Previous Story
Push for more homes on smaller lots statewide suffers setback
Next Story
2 Hawaii air carriers compete for subsidized Lanai service

Scroll Up