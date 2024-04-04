Hawaii News On the Move: Calvin Matsushima Today Updated 12:04 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Calvin Matsushima Atlas Insurance Agency has hired Calvin Matsushima as account executive for its commercial lines sales units. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Atlas Insurance Agency has hired Calvin Matsushima as account executive for its commercial lines sales units. Matsushima is a licensed adjuster with 15 years’ experience in the insurance industry. ——— Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com. Previous Story Push for more homes on smaller lots statewide suffers setback Next Story 2 Hawaii air carriers compete for subsidized Lanai service