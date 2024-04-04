On the Move: Calvin Matsushima

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Atlas Insurance Agency has hired Calvin Matsushima as account executive for its commercial lines sales units. Matsushima is a licensed adjuster with 15 years’ experience in the insurance industry.

