State could see growth in early learning programs

The state could see an increase in the availability of early learning programs by taking advantage of vacant public spaces beyond the state Department of Education public school campuses.

Senate Bill 3087, which would expand access to “affordable and high-quality early learning for children from low-income families who are not otherwise eligible for kindergarten,” passed out of the House Finance committee Tuesday.

Currently, the Executive Office on Early Learning has the authority to administer pre-plus programs through private-public partnerships on DOE public school campuses.

The bill would not require any funding or fiscal support, EOEL Director Yuuko Arikawa-Cross said in written testimony. The bill would also offer more cost- effective spaces through public-private partnerships.

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs, in written testimony, said that providing facilities for low or no cost to community- based providers is “consistent with the way early childhood care and education must be seen as a public good.”

Passed in 2020, Act 46 set a goal to ensure early learning — also known as preschool — access to all 3- and 4-year-olds statewide by 2032.

OHA wrote that “this program can be an integral component of the state’s efforts to actualize Act 46.”

Dr. Wai‘ale‘ale Sarsona, the vice president of Hi‘ialo at Kamehameha Schools, submitted written testimony that the 2017 Hawaii Early Learning Needs Assessment said lack of space or appropriate facilities is the most common barrier to increasing the number of seats in classrooms for 3- and 4-year-old children across the state.

Sarsona also said Early Childhood Action Strategy released data in September that Hawaii child care providers reported their capacity to care for children between birth and 5 -years old at 19,983 seats — 16% below pre-pandemic levels.

Superintendent of DOE Keith Hayashi submitted written testimony in support of SB 3087 and said the department “looks forward to contributing to and supporting this effort.”

Hayashi said the program would provide parents and caregivers a chance to work outside their home while their children “have safe and nurturing environments to spend their day” in the school facilities.

DOE has been working with Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, the School Facilities Authority and other public and private stakeholders in renovating existing public school facilities to increase the number of classrooms for early learning, Hayashi said.

“Expanding this effort to include other state properties and public lands will no doubt have a positive impact on making access to early education opportunities available to a broader community,” he wrote.