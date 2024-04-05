Letter: Healthy democracy built on clean election policies

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The pervasive stench of corruption, fueled by the influence of big money, hangs heavily over our legislative landscape. Despite promises of reform, the passage of the clean elections bill — Senate Bill 2381 — continues to be obstructed by flimsy excuses, while tax laws favoring the wealthy sail through unimpeded. This double standard has left voters disillusioned and resentful.

Enough is enough. Lawmakers such as state Rep. David Tarnas and House Speaker Scott Saiki, who championed clean elections, must now translate words into action. The electorate demands accountability and transparency. It’s time to prioritize the interests of the people over the pockets of special interests.

Passing the clean elections bill is not just a promise; it’s a commitment to restoring faith in our democratic process. Voters are watching, and they will not forget those who choose to prioritize personal gain over the public good.

Kapiolani Quintanilla

Kapolei

