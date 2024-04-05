Editorial | Letters Letter: Healthy democracy built on clean election policies Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The pervasive stench of corruption, fueled by the influence of big money, hangs heavily over our legislative landscape. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The pervasive stench of corruption, fueled by the influence of big money, hangs heavily over our legislative landscape. Despite promises of reform, the passage of the clean elections bill — Senate Bill 2381 — continues to be obstructed by flimsy excuses, while tax laws favoring the wealthy sail through unimpeded. This double standard has left voters disillusioned and resentful. Enough is enough. Lawmakers such as state Rep. David Tarnas and House Speaker Scott Saiki, who championed clean elections, must now translate words into action. The electorate demands accountability and transparency. It’s time to prioritize the interests of the people over the pockets of special interests. Passing the clean elections bill is not just a promise; it’s a commitment to restoring faith in our democratic process. Voters are watching, and they will not forget those who choose to prioritize personal gain over the public good. Kapiolani Quintanilla Kapolei EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Gaza conflict about more than right versus wrong