Letter: Lawmakers’ warnings on adult-use pot ring hollow

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Gosh, what a surprise. The do-gooders involved with the safety of Hawaiians have decided that legalizing a little weed is far too dangerous for responsible adults. Read more

Gosh, what a surprise. The do-gooders involved with the safety of Hawaiians have decided that legalizing a little weed is far too dangerous for responsible adults.

Under the worn banners of “concern for public safety” and “protecting children,” they decided to not even vote on the bill. Of course, they failed to list their concerns and provide statistically relevant studies to prove how it would affect public safety. This usually means they have no empirical proof to substantiate their argument and need to resort to platitudes to create the illusion of concern.

Where is your concern for children who are bombarded with drug advertising 24/7 on TV and radio? And where was the concern for children when you did everything possible to legalize carrying weapons in a state where domestic violence is spiking?

Bret Bashara

Ewa Beach

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter