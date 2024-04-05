comscore Letter: Lawmakers’ warnings on adult-use pot ring hollow | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Lawmakers’ warnings on adult-use pot ring hollow

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Gosh, what a surprise. The do-gooders involved with the safety of Hawaiians have decided that legalizing a little weed is far too dangerous for responsible adults. Read more

