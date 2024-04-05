Letter: No peace in Gaza until colonial Zionism ends

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A few days ago, I watched a “DemocracyNow!” news hour on ‘Olelo TV. It featured two eminent UK intellectuals with intensive years-long “on the ground” experience in the unending horror show that is the West Bank. I marveled — and cringed — at lengthy, live discourses by a caring surgeon and the leading force of a new investigative tool, “forensic architecture.” As I admired their expertise, passion and humanity, an evocative word came to me: barbarians.

Barbarianism is afoot in the holy land and this iteration has a name: militant-political colonial/genocidal Zionism.

Who is the lead barbarian? Take your pick: Israel or the U.S. (or an entanglement of both) — as we shatter and erase Gaza with astonishing high-tech yet primitive voracious violence, cruel disdain, nefarious viciousness and vindictiveness.

The key, as made in a parallel news hour, is: Colonial Zionism must be abolished. There is no other remedy.

Robert H. Stiver

Pearl City

