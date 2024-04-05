comscore Letter: No peace in Gaza until colonial Zionism ends | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: No peace in Gaza until colonial Zionism ends

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A few days ago, I watched a “DemocracyNow!” news hour on ‘Olelo TV. It featured two eminent UK intellectuals with intensive years-long “on the ground” experience in the unending horror show that is the West Bank. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Gaza conflict about more than right versus wrong

Scroll Up