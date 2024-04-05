Editorial | Letters Letter: No peace in Gaza until colonial Zionism ends Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! A few days ago, I watched a “DemocracyNow!” news hour on ‘Olelo TV. It featured two eminent UK intellectuals with intensive years-long “on the ground” experience in the unending horror show that is the West Bank. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A few days ago, I watched a “DemocracyNow!” news hour on ‘Olelo TV. It featured two eminent UK intellectuals with intensive years-long “on the ground” experience in the unending horror show that is the West Bank. I marveled — and cringed — at lengthy, live discourses by a caring surgeon and the leading force of a new investigative tool, “forensic architecture.” As I admired their expertise, passion and humanity, an evocative word came to me: barbarians. Barbarianism is afoot in the holy land and this iteration has a name: militant-political colonial/genocidal Zionism. Who is the lead barbarian? Take your pick: Israel or the U.S. (or an entanglement of both) — as we shatter and erase Gaza with astonishing high-tech yet primitive voracious violence, cruel disdain, nefarious viciousness and vindictiveness. The key, as made in a parallel news hour, is: Colonial Zionism must be abolished. There is no other remedy. Robert H. Stiver Pearl City EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Gaza conflict about more than right versus wrong