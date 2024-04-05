Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Bill would expand access to early learning Today Updated 6:40 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! A measure wending its way through the state Legislature could prove vital in realizing Hawaii’s intent to offer early learning programs to all 3- and 4-year-olds by 2032. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A measure wending its way through the state Legislature could prove vital in realizing Hawaii’s intent to offer early learning programs to all 3- and 4-year-olds by 2032. Senate Bill 3087 would leverage public-private partnerships to provide affordable preschool for children from low-income families at public spaces outside of Department of Education campuses. A dearth of adequate, easily accessible facilities is sometimes cited as a barrier to early education equity. Data released in September showed that Hawaii’s child care providers were able to accommodate 19,983 keiki under the age of 5, a 16% reduction in capacity from before the pandemic. SB 3087’s purpose to expand learning opportunities is not expected to require funding, and is ripe for adoption. Previous Story Off the news: Taiwan quake reminds of tsunami threat