Off the news: Bill would expand access to early learning

A measure wending its way through the state Legislature could prove vital in realizing Hawaii’s intent to offer early learning programs to all 3- and 4-year-olds by 2032.

Senate Bill 3087 would leverage public-private partnerships to provide affordable preschool for children from low-income families at public spaces outside of Department of Education campuses. A dearth of adequate, easily accessible facilities is sometimes cited as a barrier to early education equity. Data released in September showed that Hawaii’s child care providers were able to accommodate 19,983 keiki under the age of 5, a 16% reduction in capacity from before the pandemic.

SB 3087’s purpose to expand learning opportunities is not expected to require funding, and is ripe for adoption.