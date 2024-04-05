Facts of the Matter: Siberian Traps provide pertinent lessons today

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In the vast expanse of Siberia lies a geological wonder that has puzzled scientists for decades — the Siberian Traps. The name “traps” originated from the Swedish word for “stairs,” referring to the step-like appearance of the rock formations. These immense volcanic formations hold the key to understanding one of the most catastrophic events in Earth’s history.

They mark the end of the Paleozoic Era and the beginning of the Mesozoic Era, opening the world’s ecosystems for the dinosaurs.

These volcanic deposits formed during the Permian-Triassic extinction event, also known as the “Great Dying,” which occurred around 252 million years ago and changed Earth’s history. This catastrophic event led to the extinction of over 90% of marine species and 70% of terrestrial vertebrate species, making it the most severe mass extinction on Earth.

The Siberian Traps are composed of thick layers of basaltic lava flows, indicating prolonged and massive volcanic activity over a million years or so. The sheer scale of these eruptions is mind-boggling, with estimates suggesting that the volume of lava released while the Siberian Traps were being formed was nearly 240,000 cubic miles, covering about three-quarters of a million square miles. That is roughly the size of Europe.

The unparalleled volcanic activity is thought to have released vast amounts of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide and methane into the atmosphere, leading to global warming and ocean acidification.

Scientists believe the outsized eruptions of the Siberian Traps played a significant role in triggering the Permian-Triassic extinction event, with the high level of greenhouse gases causing a rapid and extreme climate change that led to widespread environmental devastation. When the oceans became acidic, marine life suffered mass die-offs and terrestrial ecosystems were severely disrupted. The aftermath of the Siberian Traps eruptions left a barren, desolate landscape, paving the way for new species to evolve and repopulate the Earth.

The study of the Siberian Traps provides important information about Earth’s geological history and the impact of volcanic activity on the planet’s ecosystems. By analyzing the composition of the volcanic rocks, scientists can reconstruct the environmental conditions during the Permian-Triassic extinction event and gain a better understanding of how such catastrophic events shape the evolution of life on Earth.

Furthermore, the Siberian Traps serve as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of unchecked volcanic activity and climate change. As we grapple with the challenges of global warming and environmental degradation in the present day, the lessons of the Siberian Traps can help us make informed decisions to protect our planet and preserve the diversity of life it sustains.

The Siberian Traps stand as a testament to the Earth’s tumultuous past and the resilience of life in the face of catastrophic events.

Through examining these enigmatic volcanic formations, scientists continue to unravel the mysteries of our planet’s history and gain valuable insights into the interconnectedness of geology, climate and biodiversity. The Siberian Traps are not just a geological curiosity; they are a window into the profound forces that have shaped the world we inhabit today.

Richard Brill is a professor of science at Honolulu Community College. His column runs on the first and third Fridays of the month. Email questions and comments to brill@hawaii.edu.