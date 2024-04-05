comscore Rearview Mirror: Readers fondly remember beloved Oahu restaurants | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror: Readers fondly remember beloved Oahu restaurants

  • By Bob Sigall
  • Today
  • Updated 7:01 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Doc and Eve Hofmeister owned Fast Food in Wahiawa. Their $3 sandwiches on a 16” loaf were very popular.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Doc and Eve Hofmeister owned Fast Food in Wahiawa. Their $3 sandwiches on a 16” loaf were very popular.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Wo Fat restaurant in Chinatown occupied three floors and fed hundreds a day. It proudly displayed Liquor License No. 1.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Wo Fat restaurant in Chinatown occupied three floors and fed hundreds a day. It proudly displayed Liquor License No. 1.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Tin Tin Chop Suey had cheap, delicious food and stayed open very late. It closed its doors on Feb. 26, 1985.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Tin Tin Chop Suey had cheap, delicious food and stayed open very late. It closed its doors on Feb. 26, 1985.

Last November, I polled readers and came up with the top 25 Oahu restaurants that were gone but not forgotten. The Willows topped the list, followed by Tahitian Lanai, Columbia Inn, Flamingo, John Dominis, Swiss Inn, Alan Wong’s, Fisherman’s Wharf, Canlis and Pearl City Tavern. Read more

Previous Story
2 Hawaii air carriers compete for subsidized Lanai service

Scroll Up