comscore UH diving team sweeps MPSF awards | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH diving team sweeps MPSF awards

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii swept the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation’s top diving honors on Thursday. Read more

Previous Story
Panis powers Aiea past Pearl City
Next Story
Television and radio – April 5, 2024

Scroll Up