UH diving team sweeps MPSF awards

Hawaii swept the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation’s top diving honors on Thursday.

Mackaby Pennington was named MPSF Men’s Diver of the Year and Elma Lund claimed the Women’s Diver of the Year honor.

Brandon Blaisdell earned the MPSF men’s and women’s Dive Coach of the Year awards.

Also, Michael Stephens was named the conference’s men’s and women’s Swim Coach of the Year.

The UH men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams both claimed MPSF Championships in February.

The Rainbow Warriors and Rainbow Wahine also earned 104 All-MPSF first- or second-team honors, which are based on finishes at the MPSF Championships.

UH golfer Sverduk finishes tied for ninth

Hawaii’s Emiko Sverduk shot a final-round 1-over 73 Thursday to tie for ninth at the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic in Maricopa, Ariz.

Sverduk, a sophomore from Long Beach, Calif., finished at 216 at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club. New Mexico State’s Emma Bunch won the event with a 207.

Hawaii finished at 906 to place 15th among 21 teams. Sacramento State captured the team title at 860.