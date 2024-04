Scoreboard – April 5, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

JUDO

ILH: Individual Tournament, 5 p.m. at

Maryknoll.

SOFTBALL

Big West: Cal Poly vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

ILH: Varsity I, ‘Iolani vs. Maryknoll, 4 p.m. at Sand Island Field.

OIA West: Mililani at Nanakuli, 3 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH boys: Maryknoll vs. Hawaii Baptist,

4 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon Park; Mid-Pacific at Punahou I, 4:30 p.m.; Le Jardin at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou II, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys: Varsity I, ‘Iolani at Hawaii

Baptist, 6 p.m.; Kamehameha at

Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.; Saint Louis at Punahou, 6 p.m. Varsity II, Maryknoll at Damien, 6 p.m.; Hanalani vs. University, 6 p.m. at Sacred Hearts.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, Punahou at

Kamehameha, 6 p.m. Varsity II, Punahou at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Maryknoll vs. Punahou, 9 a.m. at Ala Wai Field; Mid-Pacific vs. Pac-Five, noon at Ala Wai Field; Kamehameha vs. Saint Louis, noon at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1; Damien at ‘Iolani, 2 p.m.

OIA East: Kaiser at Castle; Farrington vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate School field; Moanalua vs. Kalani at Kahala Field. Games start at 11 a.m.

OIA West: Pearl City at Campbell; Aiea at Nanakuli; Waipahu at Leilehua. Games start at 11 a.m.

OIA Division II: McKinley vs. Kalaheo at Kailua District Park field; Kaimuki at

Kahuku; Waianae at Radford; Kapolei at Waialua. Games start at 11 a.m.

JUDO

OIA: Team Tournament, 10:30 a.m. at Moanalua.

SOFTBALL

Big West: doubleheader, Cal Poly vs.

Hawaii, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Rainbow

Wahine Softball Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Academy of Art vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Sand Island Park field.

OIA East: Moanalua at Kaiser; Castle vs. Kahuku at Hauula Playground field; Kaimuki vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson

Intermediate School field. Games start at 10 a.m.

OIA West: Kapolei at Pearl City, 10 a.m.

OIA Division II: Aiea at Waialua; Radford at Waipahu; McKinley vs. Kalaheo at Aikahi Park field; Kailua vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park field. Games start at 10 a.m.

TENNIS

OIA East: Kahuku at Moanalua; Farrington vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate School courts; Kalaheo at Castle; Kaiser at Kalani; McKinley at Kailua. Matches start at 9 a.m.

OIA West: Waianae at Leilehua; Kapolei at Pearl City; Campbell at Mililani; Radford vs. Waipahu at Jarand M.Y. Iwase Tennis Complex at CORP; Waialua vs. Aiea at Pearlridge courts. Matches start at 9 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

ILH: Meet No. 3, field events at 2 p.m.;

running events at 3 p.m. at Punahou.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity II, Le Jardin vs. Mid-Pacific, 10 a.m. at Kamehameha.

OIA girls: Kahuku vs. Kapolei, 10 a.m.; Roosevelt vs. Kaiser, 11:05 a.m.; Team One (Campbell/Radford/Waialua/Waipahu) vs. Kahuku, 12:10 p.m.; Kalani vs. Kaiser, 1:15 p.m.; Leilehua vs. Kalaheo, 2:20 p.m. Games at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu

Regional Park.

SOFTBALL

ILH

Thursday

Varsity I

At Ala Wai Field

Kamehameha 21, ‘Iolani 3

W—Peahi Grilho.

Leading hitters—KS: Mariah Antoque 3-4, 2b, 4 runs; Marley Espiau 3-4, HR,

5 runs, 5 RBIs; Mua Williams 4-4, 2 HRs, 4 runs, 6 RBIs; Kezia Lucas 2-2, 2 runs; Bobbi Cambra 2-4, 2 RBIs; Haylie Reiny 2-4; Mikaela Scarborough 2-4, 3b, 3 RBIs; Nikki Chong 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs. Iol: Emi Hugo 2-3, 2b; Lexi Muramoto HR, 2 RBIs.

At Mid-Pacific

Punahou 13, Mid-Pacific 5

W—Tasi Taufahema.

Leading hitters—Pun: Taryn Ho 4-5,

2 2bs, 3b, HR, 4 runs, 2 RBIs; Kahiau Aina 2-4, 2b, 2 runs; Lexi Hinahara 2-3, 2b, HR, 2 RBIs. MPI: Tara Gojo 3-4; Chloe Tepraseuth 2-4, 2b, 3 RBIs; Alexa Siu 2-4, HR.

Wednesday

Varsity II

Note: Corrected linescore

Kamehameha-White 16,

Punahou I-AA 16, tie

At Punahou

Leading hitters—KSW: Li‘ulani Martin 3-6, 2b, 4 runs, 2 RBIs; Kally Adachi 2b,

4 runs, 3 RBIs; Raimie Hom 2 runs; Hanu Antone 2-3, 3 runs; Addison Wong 2-6; Bailey Ishii 2-3, 2b, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Siva Gaea 2-2, 2 RBIs; Shanlenn Kamai-Moku 2b. Pun: Kamalani Brash-Kaneshiro 3-4,

3 runs, 2 RBIs; Trisha Nitta 2 runs; Kalena Lee 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Aliana Le Lesch 5-5,

4 runs, 2 RBIs; Reese Adaro 2-5, 2 runs,

2 RBIs; Grace Washington 2b.

OIA East

Thursday

At Moanalua

Moanalua 8, Roosevelt 3

W—Eva Kameoka.

Leading hitters—Moan: Kayla Mashino 2-4, HR, 2 RBIs; Hunter Jackson 2-4, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Taryn Kimura 2-3, 2b,

2 runs; Ramzy Caley Bumagat 2b. Roos: Kayleigh Lester-Lima 2-3, 2 RBIs;

At Kilauea District Park field

Kalani 10, Kaimuki 0, 6 inn.

W—Naomi Stremick.

Leading hitters—Kaln: Ashlyn Sera 2-4; Leona Stremick 2-3; Jayslin Simpliciano 2-4, 2b, 2 runs; Haley Ching HR, 3 RBIs; Harmony Kamalani 2 RBIs; Layna Faria 2b.

Note: Kadie Carpio (one inning) and Naomi Stremick combined on a no-hitter with one walk and eight strikeouts.

At Kaiser

Kaiser 17, Kahuku 2, 4 inn.

W—Brooklyn Uegawachi.

Leading hitters—Kais: Rylee Yamasaki 2-2, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Sadie Tanabe 2-3, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Paisley Kuba 3 runs;

Madeline Nelson 2b, 2 RBIs; Taina Luhia

2 runs. Kah: TeArawa Campbell 2b, 2 RBIs; Kulani Welch-Hutchins 2b.

OIA West

Thursday

At Nanakuli

Leilehua 15, Nanakuli 1, 4 inn.

W—Breeann Leong.

Leading hitters—Lei: Leong HR, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Trinity Cabana-Rodrigues 2-3, 2b, 3b, 2 runs; Shaz Ancheta 2-3, 2b, HR,

4 RBIs; Maya Siufanua 2-3, 2 runs; Bells Ramson 2 runs; Kawehi Liu 2-3, 2b; Ciara Fortuno 2b. Nan: Tiare Miura 2-2; Jenna Ku 2-2, 2b; Itagia Fonoti 2b.

At Campbell

Campbell 13, Waianae 2, 5 inn.

W—Kaienna Fuentes-Arellano.

Leading hitters—Camp: Kayla Whaley 2-4, 2b, 2 runs; Quinn Waiki 4 RBIs;

Sophia Alo 2 RBIs; Joy Freitas 2-3, HR,

2 runs, 2 RBIs; Shyla Gabrillo 2 runs;

Kaienna Fuentes-Arellano 2b.

At Pearl City

Mililani 10, Pearl City 0, 5 inn.

W—Hinano Bautista.

Leading hitters—Mil: Taryn Hirano 2b,

2 RBIs; Kamryn Aoki 2-3; Kolbi Kochi

2 RBIs; Ori Mailo 2-3, HR, 2 RBIs; Taneia Simanu HR, 2 runs; Bautista HR.

OIA Division II

Thursday

At McKinly

Farrington 19, McKinley 18

W—Rosearie Misioka.

Leading hitters—Farr: Lannah Shen

3 runs; Trinity Lasit 2 runs; Elizah Kraemer 2-5, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Misioka 2-5, 2b,

3 RBIs; Kristy Killion 2-5, HR, 2 runs,

4 RBIs; Sheanna Auld 2-5, 2b; Chloe Seei 3b, 2 runs; Hailey Feleunga-Ah Kui 2-4, 2b, 3b, 5 runs, 2 RBIs. McK: Mary Joy Galicia 2 runs; Brandie Pahia-Obra 2 runs; Alex Maae 2-5, 2 HRs, 2 runs, 5 RBIs; Natalia Nieves 3 runs; Michaelyn Kapana 2-5;

Kailey Riverio 2 runs; Clarice Domingo 2-3; Janderella Santos 3 runs, 2 RBIs.

At Radford

Radford 9, Kalaheo 6

W—Niueni Elisara.

Leading hitters—Rad: Olena Umetsu

2 runs; Elisara 3-4, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Sherri Marshall 2-3, 2 runs; Audrey

Hoffman 2b. Kalh: Ivi Young HR, 2 RBIs; Genevieve Immoos 3-4, 2 2bs; Karisma Langness 2-3; Haylee Manoa 2b; Kaylee Akiu 2b.

At Aiea

Aiea 15, Kailua 4, 5 inn.

W—Chrijon Peneueta.

Leading hitters—Aiea: Sophia Kaneshiro 3-4, 2b, 2 runs; Alina Faufata 2-3, 2b,

2 runs, 2 RBIs; Chrijon Peneueta 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs; Cayleigh Naito 3-3, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 5 RBIs; Ava Lawhorn 2 runs; Taja Souza 2-2, 2 2bs; Kiersten Chong 2 runs; Nylove Peneueta 2b. Kail: Juju Sumida 2b, 2 runs; Mahealani Alayon 2-3, HR, 4 RBIs;

M. Galdeira 2b.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Thursday

Boys Varsity III

Island Pacific def. Assets 19-25, 25-14,

21-25, 26-24, 15-7

Wednesday

Boys Varsity I

Kamehameha def. Hawaii Baptist 25-17,

25-11, 25-23

OIA eAst

Thursday

Boys Varsity

Castle def. Farrington 25-11, 25-23, 25-23

Kailua def. Kaimuki 20-25, 25-23, 25-19,

25-21

Boys JV

Farrington def. Castle 21-16, 19-21, 15-13

Kaimuki def. Kailua 15-21, 21-20, 15-11

OIA West

Wednesday

Boys Varsity

Waialua def. Radford 16-25, 12-25, 25-21,

25-21, 15-13

Boys JV

Radford def. Waialua 21-12, 21-14

BIIF

Thursday

Boys Varsity

Hawaii Prep def. Makua Lani 25-8, 25-15,

25-20

TENNIS

OIA

Wednesday

Boys

Radford 5, Aiea 0

Girls

Aiea 4, Radford 1

BASEBALL

ILH

Thursday

At Ala Wai Field

Kamehameha 3, Maryknoll 1

W—Greyson Osbun (two-hitter,

11 strikeouts).

Leading hitter—KS: Nalu Grace 3b.

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Punahou 6, Damien 5, 9 inn.

W—Aidan Okano.

Leading hitters—Pun: Javin Hamura 3-5, 2 2bs, 2 runs; Raiden Shibayama 2-3,

2 RBIs; Cade Watson 3-4, 2 RBIs; Aiden Takuma 2-5, 2 runs. DMS: Francis

O’Connor 2-5; Cade Lurito 2-4, 2b, 2 RBIs.

At Goeas Field

Saint Louis 11, Pac-Five 0, 5 inn.

W—Lincold Pang.

Leading hitters—StL: Tanner Chun 2-3, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Laakea Correa 2-2, HR, 2 RBIs; Mana. Heffernan 2 runs; Kahanu Martinez 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBIs.

P5: Ethan Lee 2b.

MIL

Thursday

Kamehameha-Maui 5, Lahainaluna 1

W—Noah Pacheco.

Leading hitters—KSM: Shiloh Gilliland 2-3, 2 RBIs; Haili Dudoit 2-3. Lah: Dane Markulis 3-4, 3b; Lyrik Kahula 2-3.

Maui High 2, Baldwin 1, 8 inn.

W—Dawson Nunes.

Leading hitter—Bald: Douglas Mortensen 2b.