Letter: Biden may be aging, but the alternative is worse

I read a quote from a comedian that made me laugh. To paraphrase: There is a lot of talk about Joe Biden being too frail and old to be president again. But if Batman’s butler, Alfred, was too old to take care of the Bat Cave, you do not replace him with the Joker.

Greg Fernandez

Ewa Beach

