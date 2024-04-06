comscore Letter: Help our pedestrians by getting out white paint | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Help our pedestrians by getting out white paint

In walking down Piikoi Street from Ala Moana Boulevard to Beretania Street, I counted 19 intersections where the crosswalks were barely identifiable. Read more

