Letter: Help our pedestrians by getting out white paint

In walking down Piikoi Street from Ala Moana Boulevard to Beretania Street, I counted 19 intersections where the crosswalks were barely identifiable. In many cases cars were blocking the way, perhaps because drivers did not notice they were in a crosswalk.

It is time to get out the white paint and make it safer for pedestrians. This is not the only area where I have noticed problems with marked crosswalks.

Also, before painting, it would be wonderful to fix the cracks and potholes at these crosswalks. Is this too much to ask?

Judith Muncaste

Ala Moana

