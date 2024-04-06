Letter: Plant trees, grow food amid these trying times

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Global problems in rail and shipping, wars, massive fires, droughts, food production disruptions, lack of nitrogenous fertilizers, and government regulation of farmers, cattlemen and poultry producers. Read more

Hawaii, because of our geographic dependence upon others, should actively promote homeowner water catchment, gardens, farming and food tree planting. Avocado, papaya, ulu and many citrus varieties flourish in our climate and are easily grown with little space.

As tourism recedes, let’s prioritize food cultivation. Kakoo Hawaii to malama our ohana.

Art Simpson

Wilhemina Rise

