Bills would decriminalize pot use, expunge records in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bills would decriminalize pot use, expunge records in Hawaii

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:46 p.m.

All bills must pass three readings in both the House and Senate and differences between the Senate and House versions of SB 2487 mean it will likely head to conference committee before the end of the session on May 3. Read more

Command of U.S. Pacific Fleet in Hawaii changes hands

