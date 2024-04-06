Hawaii News Maui wildfire victims to receive wellness services By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Tzu Chi Hawaii, which provided 1,700 families with debit cards and relief materials in the aftermath of the Aug. 8 wildfires on Maui, is sponsoring a Wellness and Resilience event today. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Tzu Chi Hawaii, which provided 1,700 families with debit cards and relief materials in the aftermath of the Aug. 8 wildfires on Maui, is sponsoring a Wellness and Resilience event today. The event at the Lahaina Civic Center will provide invited wildfire survivors with hair cuts, massages, acupuncture, counseling, blood pressure checks, children’s activities and spiritual care. Services are provided by volunteers. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, email: hawaii tzuchi@tzuchi.us. Previous Story Command of U.S. Pacific Fleet in Hawaii changes hands