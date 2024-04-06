Maui wildfire victims to receive wellness services

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Tzu Chi Hawaii, which provided 1,700 families with debit cards and relief materials in the aftermath of the Aug. 8 wildfires on Maui, is sponsoring a Wellness and Resilience event today.

The event at the Lahaina Civic Center will provide invited wildfire survivors with hair cuts, massages, acupuncture, counseling, blood pressure checks, children’s activities and spiritual care. Serv­ices are provided by volunteers.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, email: hawaii tzuchi@tzuchi.us.