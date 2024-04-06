comscore Maui wildfire victims to receive wellness services | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Maui wildfire victims to receive wellness services

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Tzu Chi Hawaii, which provided 1,700 families with debit cards and relief materials in the aftermath of the Aug. 8 wildfires on Maui, is sponsoring a Wellness and Resilience event today. Read more

