comscore Wahiawa man found guilty of 2019 murder of family friend | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Wahiawa man found guilty of 2019 murder of family friend

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:27 p.m.
  • COURTESY HPD Kai Dela Cruz

    COURTESY HPD

    Kai Dela Cruz

Kai Dela Cruz faces life in prison with the possibility of parole when Judge Shanlyn Park sentences him July 16. Read more

Previous Story
Command of U.S. Pacific Fleet in Hawaii changes hands

Scroll Up