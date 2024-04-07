Letter: City should clean up mess left by homeless

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If the American Civil Liberties Union lawsuit regarding the homeless is upheld, the City and County of Honolulu should have the courage to stop cleaning up the mess created by the homeless. As a matter of fact, maybe the city should stop cleaning up the mess regardless of the lawsuit’s outcome. The money could be used to improve the lives of people who pay taxes.

I’m curious to see how long the taxpaying citizens will tolerate the accumulation of the mess and the inability to use our parks for our families.

Clifford Toyama

Moanalua

