comscore Letter: City should clean up mess left by homeless | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: City should clean up mess left by homeless

  • Today
  • Updated 9:27 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Structures erected by homeless people line Sumner Street in Iwilei on Jan. 30.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Structures erected by homeless people line Sumner Street in Iwilei on Jan. 30.

If the American Civil Liberties Union lawsuit regarding the homeless is upheld, the City and County of Honolulu should have the courage to stop cleaning up the mess created by the homeless. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Biden may be aging, but the alternative is worse

Scroll Up