Letter: Gaza discourse must address Oct. 7 attack

I have heard and watched online and television arguments adamantly arguing in favor of an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. I couldn’t agree more with that idea. However, when I hear a person arguing the Hamas side, I never hear that the militant group started the conflict with an attack on Oct. 7, so I immediately tune out.

Discussions would be much more productive if that fact were put forth first.

Louis Faulkner

Kalama Valley

