Editorial | Letters

Letter: Gaza discourse must address Oct. 7 attack

Today

Updated 9:27 p.m.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israeli soldiers embrace next to photos of people killed and taken captive by Hamas militants from the Nova music festival in southern Israel on Dec. 1.

I have heard and watched online and television arguments adamantly arguing in favor of an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. I couldn't agree more with that idea. However, when I hear a person arguing the Hamas side, I never hear that the militant group started the conflict with an attack on Oct. 7, so I immediately tune out. Discussions would be much more productive if that fact were put forth first.

Louis Faulkner
Kalama Valley