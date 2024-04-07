Editorial | Letters Letter: Jurists need to serve ideals, not politicians Today Updated 9:27 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! During Richard Nixon’s last days in office, an attorney in the Department of Justice wrote a memo that a sitting president should not be indicted. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. During Richard Nixon’s last days in office, an attorney in the Department of Justice wrote a memo that a sitting president should not be indicted. That opinion was adopted by the DOJ, but opinions can and should change. As written, the Constitution appears perfect, but Thomas Jefferson owned slaves and is believed to have had children with his slave mistress. Donald Trump has certainly changed how our judicial system operates. Will the courts treat him as an everyday Joe who seeks delays and appeals every ruling? How do justices sitting on our Supreme Court not use their own personal beliefs to rule on each case presented? Are they supposed to base their rulings on who appointed them and which political party approved their appointment? Gilbert Horita Ala Moana EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Biden may be aging, but the alternative is worse