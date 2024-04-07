Letter: Jurists need to serve ideals, not politicians

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

During Richard Nixon’s last days in office, an attorney in the Department of Justice wrote a memo that a sitting president should not be indicted. That opinion was adopted by the DOJ, but opinions can and should change.

As written, the Constitution appears perfect, but Thomas Jefferson owned slaves and is believed to have had children with his slave mistress.

Donald Trump has certainly changed how our judicial system operates. Will the courts treat him as an everyday Joe who seeks delays and appeals every ruling?

How do justices sitting on our Supreme Court not use their own personal beliefs to rule on each case presented? Are they supposed to base their rulings on who appointed them and which political party approved their appointment?

Gilbert Horita

Ala Moana

