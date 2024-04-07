Letter: Stop nannying, make adult-use pot legal

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Once again our nanny state has shoved aside the legalization of gambling and recreational marijuana. Our politicians want to protect us from ourselves. It’s ridiculous that I am not allowed to spend $2 on a lottery ticket. It’s ridiculous that I can easily get a medical marijuana license but can’t walk into a store and buy pot like I can buy booze.

I think city Prosecutor Steve Alm may have his head up in the clouds when he selectively cites statistics from states that have legalized recreational marijuana. If it’s so terrible, why do more and more states legalize it?

As far as Alm’s statement that “all the medical professionals were totally against it,” our own Gov. Josh Green, M.D., is 100% in favor of it.

Our politicians’ excuse that funding the recovery of Maui is the priority is simply a red herring.

Dan Fox

Kuliouou

