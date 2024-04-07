Kokua Line: Why halt camping for honu, but not military training?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: I understand the need to protect the honu nests at Bellows, but it doesn’t make sense that the general public is more threatening than the military. If military activities can continue, they should be able to figure out how public access can continue too, and not cancel summer camping.

Answer: You are reacting to the city’s announcement that overnight camping at Bellows Field Beach Park in Wai­ma­nalo will again be suspended for the summer to protect green sea turtles, which were first documented nesting, incubating and hatching there in 2020, when human access was reduced during the pandemic, and after a 2018 hurricane destroyed nesting grounds in French Frigate Shoals. Overnight camping for the general public has been suspended every summer since 2020, while military training and certain military recreational use continued. We shared readers’ concerns with the military and the city.

Q: How is it possible that overnight camping by the general public disturbs the honu nests, but overnight camping by military-connected families does not? (The military’s recreational cabins are near the public camping areas).

A: “All overnight camping at Bellows Field Beach Park is suspended from May 1 to Aug. 29, 2024 — regardless of affiliation. Day use is permitted, and comfort facilities will remain open until twilight. While the cabins are near public camping areas, they are separate and distinct from the public camping area, and (from) Marine Corps Training Area Bellows. These cabins are overseen by Bellows Air Force Station,” Maj. Jordan Fox, a spokesperson for Marine Corps Base Hawaii, said in an email.

(Daytime use for the general public generally is weekends-only, and will be during the suspension period. Note: Current access to Bellows Air Force Station is reduced, even for military recreation, due to a munitions removal program. See bellowsafs.com for details about the limited base closure, which is to continue through April 30.)

Q: How is it possible that overnight camping by the general public disturbs the honu nests, but military training does not?

A: “Overnight camping poses several potential risks to honu nesting to include the introduction of artificial and man-made light sources, campfires and hot coals, solid waste, illegal off- roading on the beach, and poaching. Each of these activities can disorient, interrupt, or otherwise disrupt already nested or potential nesting of these federally protected, culturally significant, and endangered species. Military training is only conducted in a specific portion of Marine Corps Training Area Bellows and is closely monitored by the MCBH Range Training and Management Team. Specifically, and prior to any training event occurring during honu nesting season, each unit is educated on the potential impacts of their training, the significance of the area in which they will train, and the immediate actions to take if any marine life is encountered during training. While conducting training, which is directly supervised, additional administrative and procedural control measures are implemented to ensure both safe and efficient training while also preserving and protecting the myriad cultural and natural resources at MCTAB,” Fox said.

Q: Is there anything that can be done to mitigate the military’s concern about public access to overnight camping, so that such camping is not suspended?

A: “Marine Corps Base Hawaii will continue working closely with the City and County of Honolulu to balance the public’s desire to camp at Bellows Field Beach Park with our requirement to train Marines in the defense of our nation, and our solemn responsibility to steward the historically, culturally, and environmentally significant resources under our purview,” Fox said.

We also asked the first two questions of the city, which deferred to the military. A spokesperson did respond to a third question:

Q: Is anyone in city government advocating to reinstate public overnight camping, especially given that (certain) military- connected activities are not being suspended?

A: “Yes, we are absolutely advocating for public access to Bellows. In fact, the military initially wanted to suspend camping for the entire month of September 2024, but we requested the reopening in time for Labor Day weekend (arguably one of the busiest camping periods). Bellows has 50 campsites, making it our largest campground by the amount of sites, and also one of our most popular,” Nate Serota, a spokesperson for Hono­lulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation, said in an email.

The news release Wednesday from MCBH and DPR said the overnight camping suspension might be extended if honu nests are active. Any updates will be announced as the Labor Day weekend approaches, it said.

For information about the 17 Oahu campgrounds operated by DPR, go to honolulu.gov/parks and click on “reserve a campsite.”

For information about cabin rentals at Bellows available to military- connected customers, including active-duty personnel, veterans and Department of Defense employees, go to bellowsafs.com/cabins.

