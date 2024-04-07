comscore Hawaii softball splits with Cal Poly | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii softball splits with Cal Poly

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  Hawaii's Maya Nakamura makes a catch in 2021.

    Hawaii’s Maya Nakamura makes a catch in 2021.

The Rainbow Wahine softball team split a pair of games with Cal Poly on Saturday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium, winning 3-2 before losing 6-5. Read more

