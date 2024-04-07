Rimmer comes off bench to rescue Hawaii in extras

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Outfielder Sean Rimmer and left-handed pitcher Harrison Bodendorf broke out of slumps to help the Hawaii baseball team break away for Saturday’s 4-2 road victory over UC Davis in Davis, Calif.

A crowd of 491 saw Rimmer, who was summoned as a pinch hitter, deliver the go-ahead RBI single in the 10th inning. Bodendorf allowed one hit in four scoreless innings to earn the victory to improve to 2-3.

“It was great because it was a team victory,” said UH coach Rich Hill, whose Rainbow Warriors improved to 17-11 overall and 3-5 in the Big West. The Aggies are 15-13 and 5-6.

The ’Bows were five outs away from suffering their sixth consecutive Big West loss. But they tied it at 2 in the eighth when Jordan Donahue singled to the left side, went to third on Braydon Wooldridge’s errant pick-off attempt, and scored on Jake Tsukada’s RBI groundout to second.

In the 10th, Elijah Ickes walked and went to second on a wild pitch. Donahue was intentionally walked to create a forceout option. UH head coach Rich Hill then met with the next hitter, left-swinging Stone Miyao, who had entered as a defensive replacement in the ninth.

“I thought I was going to let Stone hit,” Hill said. “I was talking to him about getting on the plate and taking away the inside pitch from (left-handed Wooldridge). And then I started thinking, I just had a hunch, that lefty had been tough on some of our (left-handed) guys. I thought, ‘hey, I’m going to make this switch’ at the last minute.”

Hill beckoned right-swinging Rimmer as a pinch hitter. Rimmer was hitless in his previous six at bats, a slump that spanned five games over 20 days. But Rimmer smacked a single to center as Ickes raced home to give the ’Bows a 3-2 lead. Austin Machado’s ensuing RBI single ended the scoring.

“That was great,” Hill said of Rimmer’s single. “He worked so hard. This season hasn’t gone like he had hoped. For him to come through like that was huge.”

Bodendorf, who began the season as the series-opening pitcher, allowed four earned runs in four innings in his previous three games against Division I opponents. But mixing an 89-mph fastball with a changeup, Bodendorf mystified the Aggies on what was promoted as “Aggies Day.”

“Things hadn’t gone as he hoped,” Hill said of Bodendorf’s previous struggles, “but he clicked into a different gear today. He was up to 89 (mph). His changeup was super effective. It was vintage Bode.”

The Aggies had taken a 2-0 lead in the fourth on Riley Acosta’s run-scoring single and a balk against UH’s Randy Abshier, which allowed Nick Leehey to score from third.

The ’Bows loaded the bases in the fifth, setting up Ickes’ sacrifice fly to cut their deficit to 2-1.

“Again, we found ourselves behind the 8 ball a little bit,” Hill said. “But we clawed away, scratched, and the key to this game was the pitching. It held us to where we could make that comeback in the eighth.”

Jordan Donahue, Machado and DallasJ Duarte each had two hits for the ’Bows.

UCD shortstop Joey Wright, who was 4-for-4 in Friday’s opener, was hitless in four at bats, stranding three runners.

The teams split the first two games of this three-game series. First pitch for today’s finale is scheduled for 10 a.m. Hawaii time.