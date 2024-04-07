comscore Rimmer comes off bench to rescue Hawaii in extras | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rimmer comes off bench to rescue Hawaii in extras

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM. UH’s Sean Rimmer hits a double on Feb. 25.

    UH’s Sean Rimmer hits a double on Feb. 25.

Outfielder Sean Rimmer and left-handed pitcher Harrison Bodendorf broke out of slumps to help the Hawaii baseball team break away for Saturday’s 4-2 road victory over UC Davis in Davis, Calif. Read more

