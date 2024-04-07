comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - April 7, 2024 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – April 7, 2024

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Miki and Brian Maeshiro of Kaneohe took a cruise to Australia and New Zealand, only to see a familiar face — that of Chef Sam Choy, posted on the menu of his Poke to the Max restaurant in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo by Lila Hayes.

    Miki and Brian Maeshiro of Kaneohe took a cruise to Australia and New Zealand, only to see a familiar face — that of Chef Sam Choy, posted on the menu of his Poke to the Max restaurant in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo by Lila Hayes.

  • While doing some food shopping while in Ikebukuro, Japan, Marcy Kuwazaki of Honolulu found a bit of aloha spirit on a supermarket shelf: Hula’s brand Maui Chips, manufactured in Tokyo. Photo by Greg Kuwazaki.

    While doing some food shopping while in Ikebukuro, Japan, Marcy Kuwazaki of Honolulu found a bit of aloha spirit on a supermarket shelf: Hula’s brand Maui Chips, manufactured in Tokyo. Photo by Greg Kuwazaki.

  • At far left, Celia Urada of Mililani Mauka happened by Poke Si while exploring Barcelona, Spain. Photo by Scot Urada.

    At far left, Celia Urada of Mililani Mauka happened by Poke Si while exploring Barcelona, Spain. Photo by Scot Urada.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

Previous Story
Signs of Hawaiian Life - March 31, 2024

Scroll Up