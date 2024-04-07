Signs of Hawaiian Life – April 7, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Miki and Brian Maeshiro of Kaneohe took a cruise to Australia and New Zealand, only to see a familiar face — that of Chef Sam Choy, posted on the menu of his Poke to the Max restaurant in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo by Lila Hayes.
While doing some food shopping while in Ikebukuro, Japan, Marcy Kuwazaki of Honolulu found a bit of aloha spirit on a supermarket shelf: Hula’s brand Maui Chips, manufactured in Tokyo. Photo by Greg Kuwazaki.
At far left, Celia Urada of Mililani Mauka happened by Poke Si while exploring Barcelona, Spain. Photo by Scot Urada.