comscore Letter: Better training might be answer to HPD issues | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Better training might be answer to HPD issues

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

As Honolulu police officers take their oath of office, they are also taking on the unofficial Code Blue Conduct oath. Read more

Previous Story
On Politics: Conservative Hawaii emerges, bucks pot legalization

Scroll Up