Letter: Better training might be answer to HPD issues

As Honolulu police officers take their oath of office, they are also taking on the unofficial Code Blue Conduct oath.

Under Code Blue, officers protect each other, but this might lead to actions that violate their oath to protect the welfare of the public. There should be no conflict between their oath of office and Code Blue.

Code Blue does not require an officer to participate in actions that violate laws or result in injury to the public that they are sworn to protect.

Recent actions of Honolulu Police Department officers cause concern about the understanding of Code Blue. During training this should be discussed and clarified. An essay of their understanding of loyalty and protection of fellow officers should also be part of their training. Only those who are qualified should earn the right to become a sworn member of the HPD.

Leonard Leong

Sand Island

