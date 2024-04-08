Letter: Democrats contributing to American downfall

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The left-wing liberals have literally hijacked the Democratic Party, both locally and nationally. It is not the same party I used to know a few decades ago. Read more

America is in free-fall, plummeting morally with no change in sight. Since 1973 when abortion was unfortunately approved by the U.S. Supreme Court, more than 60 million unborn babies have been murdered and still counting, according to some estimates. Liberal Democrats wholeheartedly support taking the life of an unborn child.

On a sacred day, Easter Sunday, millions of Christians celebrated the resurrection of Jesus Christ, but President Joe Biden instead proclaimed this day “Transgender Day.” Indeed, the liberal Democratic Party is anti-God.

Melvin Partido Sr.

Pearl City

