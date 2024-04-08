comscore Letter: Streets less safe after blood alcohol bill dies | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Streets less safe after blood alcohol bill dies

I am very disappointed with the death of Senate Bill 2384, a measure that would have lowered the legal blood alcohol concentration (BAC) for driving, more strongly encouraging people to think twice before driving impaired. Read more

