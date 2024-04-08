Letter: Streets less safe after blood alcohol bill dies

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I am very disappointed with the death of Senate Bill 2384, a measure that would have lowered the legal blood alcohol concentration (BAC) for driving, more strongly encouraging people to think twice before driving impaired. It was a missed opportunity to reduce vehicle accidents involving intoxicated drivers.

The bill died in the House having been referred to three committees. Many people supported the bill, including the governor. I have hope for next year, but in 2021, an estimated 40% of traffic deaths in Hawaii involved a driver with a BAC of 0.01 g/dL or higher, according to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

Driving impaired is dangerous and it’s not right that public safety is at risk due to someone’s poor decision to drive impaired, especially in a world where we have ride-share services, taxis and buses. Think twice, Hawaii, and let’s all be safe on our roads.

Claire Barnes

Manoa

