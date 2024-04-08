comscore Letter: Zoning reform results in increased rent, evictions | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Zoning reform results in increased rent, evictions

I was disappointed to see such misleading information from as prominent a source as the Pew Trust in a recent commentary on upzoning (“Zoning reform can cure isle struggles,” Star-Advertiser, Insight, March 24). Read more

