Off the news: Bubbly water causes stir in Mililani Mauka

Residents are certainly more aware of water purity these days, after the 2021 Red Hill fuel spill that contaminated the Pearl Harbor-Hickam water supply.

Over recent weeks, Mililani Mauka residents were quick to ask questions when murky water started coming out of their faucets. Rest assured, says the Honolulu Board of Water Supply — the cloudiness was due to a faulty pump, which caused air in waterlines. The water is safe and good to use — just let the air bubbles settle down — but those with lingering concerns can call 808-748-5041.