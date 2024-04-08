Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Bubbly water causes stir in Mililani Mauka Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Residents are certainly more aware of water purity these days, after the 2021 Red Hill fuel spill that contaminated the Pearl Harbor-Hickam water supply. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Residents are certainly more aware of water purity these days, after the 2021 Red Hill fuel spill that contaminated the Pearl Harbor-Hickam water supply. Over recent weeks, Mililani Mauka residents were quick to ask questions when murky water started coming out of their faucets. Rest assured, says the Honolulu Board of Water Supply — the cloudiness was due to a faulty pump, which caused air in waterlines. The water is safe and good to use — just let the air bubbles settle down — but those with lingering concerns can call 808-748-5041. Previous Story On Politics: Conservative Hawaii emerges, bucks pot legalization