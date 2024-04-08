Off the news: Cannabis dispensaries start ‘pre-roll’ sales

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The classic name for a cannabis cigarette is still “joint,” along with various other colorful nicknames. But in Hawaii’s medical cannabis dispensaries, the preferred term is “pre-rolls.” Read more

Starting Friday, the dispensaries began offering pre-rolls, favored by those who may lack the dexterity to roll them up. The items often more closely resemble a cigarette,with the “clutch” tip for handling near the top.

“Pre-rolls look just like joints but are much more professional,” according to the website limecannabis.co.

It seems more suited to the clinical vibe of the dispensary, too.