Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Cannabis dispensaries start ‘pre-roll’ sales Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The classic name for a cannabis cigarette is still “joint,” along with various other colorful nicknames. But in Hawaii’s medical cannabis dispensaries, the preferred term is “pre-rolls.” Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The classic name for a cannabis cigarette is still “joint,” along with various other colorful nicknames. But in Hawaii’s medical cannabis dispensaries, the preferred term is “pre-rolls.” Starting Friday, the dispensaries began offering pre-rolls, favored by those who may lack the dexterity to roll them up. The items often more closely resemble a cigarette,with the “clutch” tip for handling near the top. “Pre-rolls look just like joints but are much more professional,” according to the website limecannabis.co. It seems more suited to the clinical vibe of the dispensary, too. Previous Story On Politics: Conservative Hawaii emerges, bucks pot legalization