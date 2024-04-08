comscore Community worries about state’s possible acquisition of ‘Bethel Block’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Community worries about state’s possible acquisition of ‘Bethel Block’

  • By Victoria Budiono vbudiono@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:37 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Proof Social Club is part of Chinatown’s “Bethel Block” that the state might acquire. Above, owners Andy Catanzariti, left, Jasmine Mancos and Louis Miller at the business on Saturday.

Some Chinatown community members around Fort Street Mall — including Jasmine Mancos, a co-owner of Proof Social Club — worry that House Bill 2328 may not create affordable housing as intended and could end up replacing local businesses that cater to marginalized people. Read more

