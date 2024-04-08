comscore Lahaina harbor reopening timeline depends on funds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Lahaina harbor reopening timeline depends on funds

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:40 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Atlantis Submarines lost a submarine and two vessels in the Aug. 8 wildfire. A passenger shuttle boat survived and recently completed a dry dock renovation on Oahu. Above, CEO Ron Williams stands next to the Holokai at Pier 27 in Honolulu.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Atlantis Submarines lost a submarine and two vessels in the Aug. 8 wildfire. A passenger shuttle boat survived and recently completed a dry dock renovation on Oahu. Above, CEO Ron Williams stands next to the Holokai at Pier 27 in Honolulu.

  • COURTESY DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES Above, about 13 vessels remained afloat at Lahaina Small Boat Harbor in September when owners were allowed to visit for light maintenance and to retrieve personal items. There were approximately 95 vessels prior to the fire.

    COURTESY DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

    Above, about 13 vessels remained afloat at Lahaina Small Boat Harbor in September when owners were allowed to visit for light maintenance and to retrieve personal items. There were approximately 95 vessels prior to the fire.

Lahaina Small Boat Harbor sustained $30 million worth of damage in the Aug. 8 Maui wildfire and its destruction continues to hit Maui’s activities and attractions market hard, leaving many commercial boating operations and about 1,000 industry workers in limbo. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Nova Kim

Scroll Up