Hawaii News On the Move: Nova Kim Today Updated 12:04 a.m.

IC International has named Nova Kim vice president effective March 1. Kim was an agency partners program manager for Island Insurance since 2010. She has more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry, with a designation of chartered property casualty underwriter. She also is licensed in both property and casualty, and life and health.