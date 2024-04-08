comscore Weapons violations, homicide on the rise | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Weapons violations, homicide on the rise

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Jeremyal B. Leedy

Weapons violations and homicides on Oahu are up compared to the first quarter of last year while crime overall is down, Honolulu police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan told the Honolulu Police Commission. Read more

