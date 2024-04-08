Wahine water polo team clinches Big West

The second-ranked University of Hawaii women’s water polo team secured a share of the Big West regular-season championship with a 13-6 win over No. 7 Long Beach State on Sunday at the Ken Lindgren Aquatics Center in Long Beach, Calif.

Center Bia Mantellato Dias led all scorers with four goals, helping UH clinch the program’s sixth Big west regular-season title and third in the last four years.

They also earned a No. 1 seed in the Big West Championship set for April 26-28 in Davis, Calif.

The Rainbow Wahine’s regular season doesn’t end until April 13, against UC Santa Barbara at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatics Complex.

Wahine sailors finish second in San Diego

The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine sailing team finished second in both the team and fleet racing portions of the Pacific Coast Collegiate Sailing Conference Women’s Championship in the waters off San Diego.

Stanford won the regatta title in both team and fleet racing, going a perfect 9-0 in head-to-head racing. UH finished second-best with a 5-4 mark on the day.

The top two finish qualifies UH for a berth in the 2024 Inter-collegiate Sailing Association Women’s Nationals to be held in Boston at the end of May.