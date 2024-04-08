comscore Rainbows pull out another extra-inning road win | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbows pull out another extra-inning road win

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.

DallasJ Duarte’s sacrifice fly in the 10th inning helped an ailing Hawaii baseball team earn a feel-good, 4-3 road victory over UC Davis at Dobbins Stadium in Davis, Calif. Read more

