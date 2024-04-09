Column: Unite to protect keiki from child abuse

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In recent months, our community has been shaken by harrowing incidents of child abuse. From the tragic death of Geanna Bradley to the most recent heartbreaking discovery of a 2-year-old girl from Hawaii island who ended up hospitalized, these devastating occurrences serve as stark reminders of the urgent need for community action on National Child Abuse Prevention Month this April.

Our keiki are facing a distressing epidemic of abuse that appears to be worsening across our islands. A critical look at the latest statistics from the state Department of Human Services reveals an alarming trend: The number of reported child abuse cases reached 5,820 in 2021, with confirmed cases at 1,495, each year marking an increase. Yet, it’s likely that these figures underrepresent the true extent of the issue.

The pandemic obscured children from public view, complicating detection and reporting of abuse by those who are often on the frontlines — our educators, counselors and health care providers. Adding to the challenge is our cultural tendencies toward privacy and reluctance to intervene especially in uncertain or uncomfortable situations, leaving our community grappling with the growing prevalence of child abuse that we face today.

What steps can we take to address this crisis? One thing is clear: Casting blame and finger-pointing are counterproductive.

What’s need- ed is a collective resolution — uniting to protect the safety and well- being of every child in our state, no matter what it takes.

Preventing child abuse demands a comprehensive strategy that engages individuals, institutions and the broader community. The two organizations we represent provide early childhood education services and resources for our local parents and guardians, which play a vital role in safeguarding children and supporting families. We applaud our state’s initiative to make preschool accessible to all, recognizing the protective environment it offers against abuse and neglect.

We are also actively collaborating with policymakers to strengthen legal protections for our children. One initiative is Erin’s Law, aimed at mandating age-appropriate sexual abuse prevention education in public schools from pre-kindergarten through high school.

However, the responsibility does not lie solely with government agencies and nonprofit organizations; it is collective. We need support from individuals, families, neighbors and friends. We want to empower everyone in our community to be vigilant and proactive in identifying and reporting potential child abuse or neglect.

If you have concerns about a child being mistreated, abused or neglected, do not hesitate to call the child abuse hotline at 808-832-5300. Calls can be anonymous. Even if you’re unsure if any abuse has occurred, a simple check-in with the family could make a huge difference for a child in a harmful situation.

The task of safeguarding our keiki requires the involvement of each one of us. Together, we have the power to effect meaningful change and create a safer environment for the youngest members of our community.

Ryan Kusumoto is president/CEO of Parents And Children Together (PACT); Carol Wear is interim executive director of People Attentive to Children (PATCH). PACT and PATCH recently joined forces to enhance early childhood education efforts statewide.