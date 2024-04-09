Letter: Important to refine, pass bills against game rooms

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Illegal game rooms often become dangerous hubs where other crimes occur, including murder. Read more

Illegal game rooms often become dangerous hubs where other crimes occur, including murder. The Honolulu City Council recently considered Bills 57 and 58, which take aim at game rooms. Bill 57 would have levied heavy fines on landlords who allow game rooms on their property, while Bill 58 would have enabled city building inspectors to assist the Honolulu Police Department in enforcing the law against these operations.

Both measures have been deferred for now by the Council’s Zoning Committee, to allow for consideration of potential legal issues. The committee still has time to give the measures another hearing and pass them.

Measures like these are important to stop the spread of game rooms, and Councilmember Calvin Say, as the chair of zoning, has a chance to listen to the concerns that community members have been raising.

Dave Nagaji

Manoa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter